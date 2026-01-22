Nation Briefs

NFR Partners with SBI to Enhance Safety, Transparency in Cash Handling

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken a major step towards strengthening financial efficiency, safety and transparency by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for providing cash pick-up facilities at 400 stations across the NFR network. The MoU was signed at the NFR Headquarters, Maligaon, in the presence of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, along with senior officials of State Bank of India and NFR.

ECR: Sealdah-Saharsa-Sealdah Express to stop at Dhulian Ganga station

Hajipur: Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, it has been decided to provide a 2-minute halt to train number 1313/13164 Sealdah-Saharsa-Sealdah Express at Dhulian Ganga station of Eastern Railway on an experimental basis from January 23.