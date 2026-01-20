Nation Briefs

CM Nitish unveils projects worth Rs 316 crore in Gopalganj

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled 40 projects worth Rs 316 crore in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Tuesday, during his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra. He also took stock of the implementation of projects that he unveiled earlier. Kumar laid the foundation stones for 33 projects worth Rs 181 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 135 crore at the Barauli block headquarters, a statement said. He reviewed the progress of the under-construction block office building and directed officers to complete it as soon as possible, it said. He inaugurated the strengthened crest of the Saran embankment.

Chandigarh Congress launches ‘Ideas Bank’ for public participation

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee on Tuesday launched an ‘Ideas Bank’, a participatory civic initiative designed to give the city residents a direct and meaningful role in shaping its development. “On www.chdnext.com, the platform has been designed as an open and accessible online platform through which citizens can submit ideas, suggestions, and solutions on issues impacting everyday life in the city, including infrastructure, civic amenities, environment, public spaces, and local governance,” a party statement said. The initiative aims to ensure that public feedback is not only heard, but also actively informs political engagement and decision-making, it said. Meanwhile, Congress leader and party MP from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari, welcomed the initiative.