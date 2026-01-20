Nation Briefs

Rlys operates 244 special trains to manage Mauni Amavasya rush

New Delhi: Indian Railways has so far operated 244 special trains across the country to efficiently manage the surge in passenger movement during the Mauni Amavasya period since January 3. Official data underlined that these special services enabled more than 4.5 lakh passengers to travel smoothly over a span of just over two weeks.

Dibrugarh–Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat exp services from Jan 30

New Delhi: A new Amrit Bharat Express train between Dibrugarh and Gomtinagar will commence regular services from January 30. The train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18, will operate as train numbers 15949/15950 and run via Katihar, Barauni, Hajipur, Chhapra and Gorakhpur. The Dibrugarh–Gomtinagar service will depart every Friday, while the return journey from Gomtinagar will run every Sunday.

NFR: New Trains Get Grand Welcome

Maligaon: People gathered in large numbers at several stations under NFR jurisdiction, including Moranhat, Furkating, Lumding, Jagirod, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri, to welcome the inaugural runs of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Train and the Amrit Bharat Express trains inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 and 18, respectively.