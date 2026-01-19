Nation Briefs

No electoral alliance with AIUDF in Assam Assembly polls: Gaurav

Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said that the party will not enter into any electoral alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF for the coming Assembly polls in the state. Addressing meetings at different locations of Hajo-Sualkuchi constituency, Gogoi said, “After the AIUDF’s complete failure in the last Lok Sabha elections, its political calculation of crossing the electoral hurdle in the 2026 Assembly elections by aligning with the Congress is entirely misplaced.” The Congress is working out an alliance with several other opposition parties in line with the one worked out for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, from which it had kept out AIUDF. Urging people’s support for building a ‘Bor Asom’ (greater Assam), he termed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the “most dishonest” CM of the state.

Assam: 14 foreigners trying to enter India pushed back

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 14 foreign nationals were nabbed and pushed back after apprehending them in the state. He, however, did not share details such as where these infiltrators came from or their ethnicity. “This mission continues as we PUSHED BACK 14 illegal infiltrators in the wee hours today - some fresh explorers while some experienced troublemakers,” Sarma said in a post on X. “You may be hiding in plain sight but we will hunt you down and EXPEL you from India... Committed to a Secure Assam,” the CM said.