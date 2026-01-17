Nation Briefs

ECR: CRS conducts Inspection of Saraigarh Bypass

Hajipur: Guru Prakash, Safety Commissioner (Railways), Eastern Circle, Kolkata on Friday inspected the 4.22 km long newly constructed bypass railway line between Baijnathpur Andauli and New Jhajha stations of Samastipur Division by motor trolley. After this, the Railway Safety Commissioner also successfully conducted a speed trial of this section by a special train at a speed of 110 km per hour. During the inspection, Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur Division, Jyoti Prakash Mishra along with other officials of the construction department and Samastipur Division were present.

UP: Woman jumps into well with infant daughter, both die

Prayagraj: A woman and her five-month-old daughter died after she allegedly jumped into a well with the infant in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Friday, police said. The police have arrested the woman’s husband and brother-in-law on charges of abetment of suicide, they said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The incident occurred in Badgauna Khurd village in the Yamuna Nagar region here, ACP (Kaurihara) Abdus Salam Khan said.