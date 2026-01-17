Nation Briefs

Rahul to meet Indore water contamination victims, visit affected locality

Indore: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Saturday meet families and patients affected by the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to water contamination in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the party said on Friday. State Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed 24 people have died after consuming contaminated water in the city’s Bhagirathpura area, and eight to 10 patients are in a critical condition. The state government, however, has put the toll in the tragedy at seven, including a five-month-old infant. Gandhi will arrive in Indore on Saturday and meet affected persons undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, a private facility, he told reporters. The LoP in the Lok Sabha would also visit Bhagirathpura and meet affected families to express condolences.

BJP trying to retain power through ‘tenant voters’: Assam Cong

Guwahati: The Assam Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP was attempting to retain power in the Assembly elections with the help of “tenant voters”. It also claimed that the ruling party was indulging in ‘vote chori’ and deleting the names of anti-BJP voters, citing instances of ‘wrongly exclusion’ of names from electoral rolls in Biswanath Assembly constituency. Addressing a press conference, state Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur said, “The government’s report card is so poor that the BJP is now trying to use the EC to retain power.”