Nation Briefs

ECR GM inspects key rail section

Hajipur: East Central Railway General Manager Chhatrasal Singh on Thursday conducted a window-trailing inspection of the Fatuha–Daniyawan–Biharsharif–Barbigha–Sheikhpura–Lakhisarai–Jhajha rail section and the return route via Jhajha–Mokama–Patna. During the inspection, he reviewed railway tracks, bridges and other infrastructure, and directed officials to ensure better maintenance and safe rail operations. The GM also inspected Lakhisarai Junction, redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Amrit Bharat station scheme Drives Rail-Led Growth in Assam

Guwahati: Assam’s railway landscape has witnessed a major transformation over the past decade, driven by infrastructure-led growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Central to this change is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Of the 60 stations selected across the Northeast, 50 are in Assam with an investment of Rs 2,101 crore, making the state the biggest beneficiary in the region.