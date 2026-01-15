Nation Briefs

Congress slams PM on Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the redevelopment of the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that he wants to erase every historical heritage to “simply affix” his own nameplate. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the Modi government over the issue, saying “destroying the country’s religious and historical heritage in the name of development, for the commercial interests of a few individuals, is a grave sin”. In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “You have committed the crime of demolishing the rare ancient heritage of Manikarnika Ghat, which was described in the Gupta period and later restored by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, under the pretext of renovation.”

Over 100 govt staffers booked for skipping Maharashtra civic poll duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered against 155 government employees for allegedly remaining absent from the Maharashtra civic poll duty on Thursday, an official said. The accused state staffers are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the Marathwada region and its neighbouring areas, Phulambri and Gangapur Panchayat Samiti, he said. They had been assigned election duty, but the employees neither collected poll materials nor showed up for the job.