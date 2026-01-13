Nation Briefs

DRDO successfully flight-tests man portable anti-tank guided missile

New Delhi: A new version of a man portable anti-tank guided missile was successfully test-fired at a firing range in Maharashtra’s Ahilya Nagar. The Defence ministry said the weapon system with “top attack capability” was tested against a moving target. “The third-generation fire and forget man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight-tested successfully against a moving target in KK Ranges, Ahilya Nagar,” it said. The test-firing was carried out by the DRDO on Sunday. The warhead is capable of defeating modern main battle tanks, the ministry said. The missile can be launched from a tripod or military vehicle launcher, it said in a statement.

Assam on Fast Track: Rail Budget Driving a New Era of Progress

Maligaon: Indian Railways is driving a major transformation of rail infrastructure in Assam through sustained investment, modern technology and a passenger-centric approach. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, railway development in the state has been prioritised as a catalyst for inclusive growth and regional integration, the NFR said on Monday. Since 2014, significant progress has been made across network expansion, electrification and station redevelopment. Over the last five years, 416 km of new railway track has been laid, while about 95 per cent electrification covering 2,456 route kilometres has been completed, with the remaining stretch nearing completion.