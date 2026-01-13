Nation Briefs

Allahabad HC adjourns hearing in Gyanvapi mosque dispute case to Feb 3

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute case in Varanasi to February 3, saying the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal was hearing the petition, which seeks a scientific survey of the ablution area (wazu khana) of the Gyanvapi complex, excluding a structure which the Hindu side claims to be a Shivling and the Muslim side a fountain, by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The civil revision petition was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs, before a Varanasi court.Justice Agarwal said that since the counsel for the parties informed that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, which has fixed January 27 as the next date of hearing, the hearing of Singh’s plea in the high court is adjourned to February 3.

J&K: 27-day-long Budget Session of Assembly to begin on Feb 2

Jammu: The 27-day-long Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will commence here on February 2, with the Omar Abdullah-led government set to present its budget in the House on February 6. The fifth session of the Assembly, spread over a three-month period, will begin with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on February 2. This will be the second budget of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government after assuming office on October 16, 2024, ending nearly six years of central rule.