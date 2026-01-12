Nation Briefs

Woman dies after collapsing in security hold of Patna airport

Patna: A woman, who was travelling to Mumbai, died at the Patna airport on Sunday, officials said. The woman, who was on the way to board a SpiceJet flight, collapsed at the security hold of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport around 4.40 pm, they said. A nearby doctor was immediately called, and first aid, including CPR, was administered, they said. The Airport Fire Service was alerted, and an ambulance arrived at about 4.50 pm, they added. “The passenger was shifted to the nearest private hospital. The fire crew informed us that the passenger was declared dead at the hospital,” an official said, without sharing the identity of the woman.

Nainital: 2 drivers die of suffocation after lighting lamp in truck cabin

Nainital: A man and his nephew were found dead, likely due to suffocation, in their truck here on Sunday after they lit a lamp inside the vehicle due to the harsh cold and fell asleep, police said. They were found unconscious in the truck’s cabin by workers at a stone crusher in Pirumadara village near Ramnagar town and rushed to a hospital, which declared them dead. According to police, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Ikrar, residents of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, had come to the stone crusher on Saturday night to pick up a consignment. Due to the biting cold outside, they lit a kerosene lamp in the truck’s cabin, closed the windows and fell asleep.