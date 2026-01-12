Nation Briefs

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram hospital

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here nearly a week ago for exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection, was discharged on Sunday, hospital authorities said. She has responded well to treatment with a good recovery, they said. “The veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital today at 5 pm, with advice to continue further treatment at her residence,” a senior official of the hospital said.Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on the evening of January 5 under Dr Arup Basu, a chest physician, for “exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection,” the official added. She turned 79 last December.

Raj: Ex-minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya set to return to Congress

Jaipur: Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, a tribal leader from the Vagad region, is set to rejoin the Congress, and has left the BJP, party leader Govind Singh Dotasra said on Sunday. Malviya, a minister in the previous Congress government, has met top party leaders, he said. Dotasra, the state Congress president, said Malviya admitted that leaving the Congress was a “historic blunder.” Malviya has written to the party to rejoin it, he said. “In his application, Malviya has clearly said that quitting the Congress was his mistake. He has written that he only got respect in the Congress and that joining the BJP was a historic blunder,” Dotasra said.