Nation Briefs

BJP can even admit Ravana in its fold, says Uddhav; questions its Hindutva

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned the BJP’s commitment to Hindutva, and said it had become so shameless that it can even admit demon king Ravana into its fold. Speaking at a joint rally here with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray for the January 15 civic elections, Uddhav also attacked the ruling party over the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s plan to cut trees for building a `sadhugram’ for the next year’s Kumbh Mela. Whether BJP’s Hindutva was real or only for elections, he asked.

AIADMK-BJP seat sharing talks smooth, says Nainar Nagenthran

Chennai: The seat-sharing talks between the BJP and AIADMK were cordial, and the number of seats finalised will be announced later, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran said on Friday. Nagendran, accompanied by party seniors, called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways residence here and held the parleys, amidst high expectations from the BJP, which contested 20 seats but won four in the 2021 Assembly election in alliance with the AIADMK. The AIADMK had contested from 191 seats and secured 66, and lost its decade of rule to the DMK. “The talks were smooth. We discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu this month-end,” Nagenthran, emerging from the meeting, told reporters.