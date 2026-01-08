Nation Briefs

Bihar panel says minorities labelled as Bangladeshis, beaten

Patna: The Minority Commission of Bihar has flagged rising incidents in which a section of the Muslim people are beaten up by mobs after labelling them as “Bangladeshis”, and asked the police to stop such happenings. The letter from the Minority Commission Chairman Gulam Rasool Balyawi came less than two months after the NDA returned to power in the state. In a letter to the state police chief, Balyawi contended that such incidents have left minorities “terrorised” and demanded “a complete check” through implementation of measures “suggested by the Supreme Court”. Balyawi is also a leader of the JD(U), the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Cong’s legal cell to set up task force of lawyers at district, state levels

New Delhi: The Congress’ legal cell would soon start setting up its task force of lawyers at district and state levels for them to take up important cases on behalf of the party. Congress leader and chairman of the party’s legal, RTI and human rights department Abhishek Singhvi said on Wednesday that they are also working on appointing chairpersons of the legal departments in every state and would form a directory of its members across the country. Addressing the media after a meeting of the department at Indira Bhawan here, he said a rapid response force would be set up at the state level, with a minimum of five senior people who can take up cudgels on behalf of the Congress.