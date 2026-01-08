Nation Briefs

RPF of NFR Sets High Benchmarks in Passenger Safety & Security

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway delivered an outstanding and people centric performance during December 2025, significantly strengthening passenger safety, security enforcement and humanitarian assistance across the zone. Through proactive vigilance, swift response and coordinated operations, RPF reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safe, secure and compassionate rail travel.

Targeted killing foiled in Ludhiana, 2 held with 5 live cartridges

chandigarh: In a major intelligence-led operation amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, State Special Operation Cell SAS Nagar, in coordination with Counter Intelligence Ludhiana, has apprehended two Ludhiana-based accused who were planning a targeted killing on the directions of foreign-based handlers and recovered one 9MM pistol along with five live cartridges from their possession, said DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.