Nation Briefs

Palaniswami alleges Rs 4 lakh cr corruption by ruling DMK

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi alleging Rs 4 lakh crore corruption by the ruling DMK and sought a thorough probe. Palaniswami claimed the corruption occurred during the four-and-a-half rule of the DMK. “We submitted to the Governor, a dossier on corruption and scams of over Rs 4 lakh crore (in different departments) by the DMK government under M K Stalin, and sought a thorough enquiry under a retired judge of the Supreme Court,” Palaniswami told reporters outside the Lok Bhavan here. The Leader of the Opposition in the legislature claimed that the Chief Minister announced Rs 3,000 cash gift to rice category ration cardholders.

Mahayuti will see tsunami of victory in civic polls: Shelar

Thane: The Mahayuti alliance will record a “tsunami” of victory in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar has said. He said the performance in Thane, home turf of Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be unprecedented. “I have gathered information about the elections in 29 civic bodies and have visited many places. Looking at the response on the ground, a tsunami of the Mahayuti will be seen in the results of almost all municipal elections,” Shelar told reporters on Sunday.