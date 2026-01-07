Nation Briefs

NFR Achieves 8.7% Growth in Freight Unloading

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) sustained its robust operational performance in freight services during December 2025, achieving a significant increase in unloading activity. During the month, 1,287 freight carrying rakes were unloaded across the zone, registering a growth of 8.7 per cent compared to 1,184 rakes unloaded in December 2024. Throughout the month, NFR ensured the smooth and uninterrupted transportation of a wide range of essential and non-essential commodities, including FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilisers, cement, coal, vegetables, automobiles, tankers and other goods.

ECR: Railway workers meet GM and apprised him of their problems

Hajipur: Railway employees met the General Manager of East Central Railway, Chhatrasal Singh at the Headquarters, Hajipur on Tuesday and apprised him of their problems. The General Manager directed the concerned departments to take immediate action on the complaints received and execute the cases within the stipulated time frame.