Nation Briefs

Cong protest march in j’khand over renaming of MGNREGA

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Congress on Monday took out a march in Ranchi to protest the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, or VB-G RAM G, which replaced the MGNREGA enacted by the grand old party in 2005. While the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) seeks to provide work for 100 days, the new law enacted by the NDA does the same for 125 days in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work. The march, ‘Save MGNREGA Grand Campaign Rally’, started from Bapu Vatika in Morabadi and concluded at the Lok Bhavan.

AAP leader shot dead at marriage venue: Mann speaks to DGP

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued strict instructions to the police for the identification and arrest of the culprits involved in the killing of an AAP leader and village sarpanch. According to the police, Aam Aadmi Party leader and village sarpanch, Jharmal Singh, a resident of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a wedding in Amritsar when some unidentified assailants shot him from point-blank range on Sunday. Singh was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries, they said. The CM took an update on the matter from DGP Gaurav Yadav.