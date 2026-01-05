Nation Briefs

BJP MLAs holds meeting ahead of J&K Assembly’s Budget Session

Jammu: BJP MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir attended a meeting here on Sunday, discussing key political, organisational and public issues ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly that will begin on February 2. A spokesperson of the party said the meeting of the BJP legislative party was chaired by the BJP’s Jammu Kashmir unit chief, Sat Sharma, at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar. Sharma said the forthcoming Assembly session holds critical importance for raising the genuine concerns of the people and asked BJP MLAs to aggressively question the government and ensure that issues affecting common citizens are forcefully and effectively presented on the floor of the house.

Ex-Mumbai mayor Shubha Raul quits Shiv Sena (UBT), joins BJP

Mumbai: In a blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the Mumbai civic body elections, former Mayor Shubha Raul on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after resigning from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Her resignation on the same day Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced their alliance’s manifesto is considered a setback for the Thackeray camp. Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held on January 15, along with 28 other civic bodies, in Maharashtra.