Nation Briefs

NFR sets new Benchmarks in Workshop Modernisation

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved “notable infrastructure and operational milestones” at New Bongaigaon (NBQ) Workshop during December 2025, reaffirming its continued focus on modernisation, operational efficiency and excellence in rolling stock maintenance in alignment with Indian Railways’ wider reform and upgradation initiatives. Further adding to this achievement, the C&W Workshop, New Bongaigaon, was conferred the Ministry of Railways, Rajbhasha Shield along with a cash award of Rs 14,000 by the Railway Board for outstanding implementation of Rajbhasha during 2024, bringing pride to NFR. During the month, NBQ Workshop also developed an indigenous test bench for assembled DEMU DPC bogies, enabling pre-installation testing of traction motors and early detection of defects.

Chhattisgarh: Woman, her daughter among 3 killed in road accidents

Korba: Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred when the woman riding a two-wheeler and her daughter were hit by a vehicle in Darri town, an official said, adding that the victims were returning home after buying vegetables.