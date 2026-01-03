Nation Briefs

Tusker tramples 3 persons to death in Jharkhand

Chaibasa: Three persons were trampled to death by a tusker in separate villages under Chaibasa Forest Division in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district late Thursday night, officials said. Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aditya Narayan told a news agency that the incidents took place in different villages under Roro forest range. He said a quick response team (QRT) has been deployed to track the elephant and warn villagers against venturing into areas frequented by it. “The tusker strayed from its herd and attacked the villagers out of fear. A QRT is tracking the animal and warning villagers against venturing into areas frequented by the by the elephant,” Narayan said.

Former AIADMK legislator joins Vijay’s TVK

Chennai: Former AIADMK legislator and expelled leader O Panneerselvam’s supporter J C D Prabhakar joined actor Vijay-led TVK here on Friday. He joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party in the presence of its president. “Although I don’t hold any party position, I have joined the TVK with the hope that the people will receive good governance,” Prabhakar told reporters. He attempted to bring unity among the AIADMK factions but couldn’t succeed, Prabhakar said. “Many will join the TVK in the coming days. Vijay has the support of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added. Earlier, former AIADMK minister K A Sengottaiyan joined the TVK and he was made the chief coordinator.