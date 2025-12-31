Nation Briefs

Civic polls: BJP leader bats for Hindi-speaking mayor in Mira Bhayandar

mumbai: BJP leader Kripashankar Singh on Wednesday said efforts would be made to ensure the election of a north Indian and Hindi-speaking mayor in the Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The remarks are likely to provide a handle to the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), which play Marathi identity politics, in the run-up to the elections to Mumbai and 28 other civic bodies. Singh claimed that sufficient corporators from the community would be elected in the upcoming civic body elections to secure the top post. Mira Bhayandar in Thane district was the ground zero of protests after a Hindi-speaking shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists earlier this year.

UP Police announces recruitment for over 32000 constable-level posts

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Wednesday announced a fresh recruitment drive for 32,679 constable-level posts. The online application process began on December 31, 2025, and will continue till January 30, 2026, according to an official statement. Candidates will be required to complete a mandatory one-time registration (OTR) on the board’s portal before applying. The recruitment has been announced for constables (civil police) and equivalent posts under the 2025 direct recruitment process. The board has issued the detailed notification, which is available on its official website.