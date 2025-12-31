Nation Briefs

ECR: Railway workers meet General Manager to share their problems

Hajipur: Recently, three Railway employees met the General Manager of East Central Railway, Chhatrasal Singh at Headquarters, Hajipur and apprised him of their problems. The General Manager directed the concerned departments to take prompt action on the complaints received and execute the cases within the stipulated time frame.

NFR Achieves Major ROB–RUB Infrastructure Milestones in 2025

Maligaon: As part of Indian Railways’ ongoing drive to eliminate manned level crossing gates, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved notable infrastructure milestones in 2025, enhancing safety, mobility and rail road connectivity across the zone. The continuous and priority-based construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) has improved operational safety, ensured uninterrupted train movement, reduced road congestion and waiting time and lowered the risk of railroad accidents. These works are prioritised based on traffic volume, safety impact, public benefit and technical feasibility, contributing to smoother passenger and freight movement across the region.