Nation Briefs

Defence ministry inks Rs 4,666 cr contracts for battle carbines, torpedoes

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore to procure over 4.25 lakh close quarter battle carbines and 48 heavy torpedoes. The contract for the battle carbines along with accessories worth Rs 2,770 crore for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy were signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd, the ministry said. “This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision,” it said. The contract for the procurement and integration of 48 heavyweight torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari class submarines of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems SRL, Italy.

NCC R-Day Camp 2026: 2,406 cadets including 898 girl cadets taking part

New Delhi: A total of 2,406 NCC cadets including 898 girls from across the country are participating in the National Cadet Corps’ Republic Day Camp 2026 that began on Tuesday, officials said. Cadets and officers from 25 friendly foreign countries are also scheduled to take part in the celebrations under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), they said. The NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 began at the Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment with a ‘Sarv Dharm Pooja,’ a senior official said.