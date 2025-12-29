Nation Briefs

Tiger found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district

Sagar: A tiger was found dead in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Sunday, an official said. The carcass was discovered near Hilgan village under the Dhana range, he said. South Forest Division officer Kavita Jatav said local residents first spotted the dead wild animal. After being alerted, a forest team reached the spot. No injury marks were found on the tiger’s body. A post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of its death, the official said. It is also not clear how the tiger reached the area, Jatav added.

Maha: 2 labourers killed in tiger attacks while cutting bamboo

Chandrapur: Two labourers engaged in cutting bamboos in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district were killed in separate tiger attacks, an official said on Sunday. These incidents took place on Saturday evening in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), he said. “Budhsingh Shamlal Madavi (41), resident of Shaisavi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district, died in a tiger attack in compartment no-381 in Chandrapur forest range. Premshing Ude (55), from MP’s Sari area, died in compartment no 357. Initial compensation has been given to the kin of the two deceased,” he said. Work of bamboo cutting in the buffer zone has been temporarily suspended, the official added.