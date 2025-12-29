Nation Briefs

President Murmu arrives in Ranchi on 3-day Jharkhand visit

Ranchi/Jamshedpur: President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, during which she will attend several programmes in Jamshedpur, Gumla and Ranchi. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren received her in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda International Airport. Amid tight security, Murmu reached Lok Bhawan where she will stay at the night.The President will visit Jamshedpur on Monday where she will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language and address the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Stalin tells Centre: three fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

Chennai: Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 3 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized their fishing boat, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday apprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and urged the Centre to get the fishermen and their boat released at the earliest. The fishermen had ventured for fishing from Mandapam fishing jetty of Ramanathapuram District on December 27, 2025 and they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the following day (Sunday, Dec 28), Stalin said writing to Jaishankar. Underlining the latest incident of apprehension of 3 more fishermen, he said, as of now, a total of 248 fishing boats and 61 fishermen from Tamil Nadu are under Sri Lankan custody.