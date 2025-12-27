Nation Briefs

ED files final prosecution complaint in Chhattisgarh liquor ‘scam’

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a final prosecution complaint in the alleged liquor scam case in Chhattisgarh, naming 59 persons, taking the total number of accused in the money laundering case to 81. The final prosecution complaint was filed before the PMLA court here complying with the directions of the Supreme Court, the ED’s counsel Saurabh Kumar Pande told news agency. Earlier, 22 persons were named accused in the case and several of them were arrested. After completing the investigation related to those accused, prosecution complaints were filed against them in the past, he said.The final prosecution complaint has now been filed against 59 more persons against whom investigation has been completed, Pande said.

Youth Congress to hold ‘Aravalli Satyagrah Yatra’ from Jan 7-20

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress will launch an ‘Aravalli Satyagraha Yatra’ from January 7 to demand the withdrawal of a proposal to redefine the mountain range and enforce a complete ban on mining in the Aravallis. The Yatra will begin in Gujarat and pass through Rajasthan and Haryana before concluding in Delhi on January 20. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib told reporters that the government sent a proposal to the Supreme Court that mountains less than 100 metres high should not be considered as part of the Aravalli range.