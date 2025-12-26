Nation Briefs

Saved lives of over 160 elephants crossing rly tracks in 2025: NFR

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Thursday said it has been consistently undertaking proactive and technology driven initiatives to prevent elephant dashing incidents and ensure safe, uninterrupted train operations across its network. These sustained efforts have yielded encouraging results with over 160 elephant lives successfully protected during 2025 alone, reaffirming NFR’s strong commitment to wildlife conservation. A major step in this direction is the deployment of the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) an advanced Artificial Intelligence based technology utilizing Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) principles. The system detects elephant movement near railway tracks and instantly provides real-time alerts to loco pilots and control rooms, enabling timely preventive action and enhancing operational safety.

Maha: Job aspirants’ Aadhaar, PAN copies misused for financial transactions

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have launched a probe into alleged misuse of identity documents for financial transactions worth Rs 35 crore, police said on Thursday. Over the past one and a half years, accused Salma Sayyed and her associates collected Aadhaar, PAN, photographs and other identity documents of job aspirants by promising them well-paid employment opportunities, an official said.