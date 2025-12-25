Nation Briefs

NFR Extends Christmas & New Year Special Trains To Manage Festive Rush

Maligaon: To clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the periodicity and services of two pairs of Christmas and New Year 2026 special trains. The extended special train services include train no. 05609/05610 (Guwahati – Sairang -Guwahati) for 03 trips each in both directions and train no. 05628/ 05627 (Agartala - Guwahati -Agartala) both for 09 trips each in both directions. These trains will operate with the existing schedule of service, timings, composition and stoppages.

Venkaiah Naidu elected president of Atal Smriti Nyas Society

New Delhi: Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the president of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society on Wednesday. According to a statement, Ram Bahadur Rai, a founding member of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society, proposed Naidu’s name for the position in the consultation of other members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “At a meeting held at the official residence of M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India, Atal Smriti Nyas Society has resolved to elect him as the president of the Society in the place of Vijay Kumar Malhotra who passed away recently,” the statement said.