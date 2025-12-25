Nation Briefs

Don’t use smart spectacles, pen cameras in Parliament, MPs told

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday urged MPs against using digital devices, such as smart spectacles, pens and watches, in the Parliament complex as it could compromise their privacy and breach “parliamentary privileges”. A Lok Sabha bulletin reminded the members of Parliament that a large number of advanced devices, such as smart spectacles, pen cameras and smart watches, are widely available in the country now. Some of these devices, it cautioned, can be used in ways so as to “compromise privacy of members and breach parliamentary privileges”. “Members are therefore requested to refrain from using such devices in any way that compromises security, privileges and privacy,” it said.

Mining plans in Aravalli afoot despite SC order, says Gehlot

Jaipur: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed his anguish over new mining leases in the Aravalli region, despite the Supreme Court’s instruction. He said that while the Union government claims to protect the Aravalli, the BJP government in Rajasthan is flouting the top court’s orders. In a statement, Gehlot said that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav claims that, as per the Supreme Court order, no new mining leases will be granted on any Aravalli hill (above or below 100 metres) until the Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) is ready.