Nation Briefs

NFR names locomotive after Captain Sunil Kumar Chowdhary

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice and valour of Captain Sunil Kumar Chowdhary, Sena Medal and Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) awardee of 7/11 Gorkha Rifles, by rechristening WDP4B Locomotive No. 40024 at the Siliguri Diesel Locomotive Shed in his honour. During counter-insurgency operations in Assam, Captain Chowdhary displayed exceptional courage and leadership, for which he was awarded the Sena Medal. For his conspicuous gallantry beyond the call of duty and supreme sacrifice, he was posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra.

Udhampur: Search op widened to track down terrorists

Jammu: Security forces widened the area of the search operation to track down terrorists hiding in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, officials said. The cordon and search operation, which entered its second day, was launched in the Majalta forests after two terrorists reportedly took food from a house before escaping into the nearby forest area, officials said on Sunday.