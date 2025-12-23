Nation Briefs

CBI arrests son and daughter of former MP over builder’s death

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday arrested the son and daughter of former MP D K Audikesavulu--DA Srinivas and DA Kalpaja--in connection with the mysterious death of K Raghunath, a noted realtor with close ties with the former MP, officials said. The agency also took in custody SY Mohan, Deputy SP in Karnataka Police and presently posted at SHRC Bangalore, they said. It is alleged that after the death of former TDP MP from Chittoor in the 14th Lok Sabha Audikesavulu in 2013, Raghunath and the MP’s children had a dispute over some properties, with the former claiming to be the owner of those assets, they said. Audikesavulu was also the former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Case registered against Bihar advocate for stealing court documents

Motihari: A case has been registered against an advocate for allegedly stealing crucial documents during a court hearing on the basis of an application filed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said on Monday. Motihari Sadar SDPO Dilip Kumar said the case was registered on December 16 following an application by Prasenjit Singh, ACJM-1, Motihari. “The case was registered immediately after receiving the application from the ACJM,” he told reporters. According to the FIR, “The incident took place during the hearing of a case involving a retired Income Tax official.”