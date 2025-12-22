Nation Briefs

Bihar CM on 2-day Delhi tour, likely to meet PM and NDA leaders

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday left for a two-day tour of the national capital where he is expected to meet top NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to sources close to the JD(U) chief, Kumar will be in Delhi for the first time after being sworn-in for a record fifth consecutive term a month ago. Modi along with cabinet colleagues like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, in addition to regional heavyweights like Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Devendra Fadnavis had flown down to Patna to attend the grand ceremony.Sources said expansion of the state cabinet could figure prominently in the talks, with the exercise expected to take place after Makar Sankranti.

Mumbai Cong discusses possible alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA

Mumbai: A Congress delegation met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday to discuss the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections, a leader of the grand old party said. The delegation was led by the All India Congress Committee Mumbai in-charge UB Venkatesh. The meeting saw an exchange of views on civic governance, key urban challenges, and the need for inclusive development that genuinely serves the people of Mumbai, city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said in a statement. “The interaction underscored the importance of constructive dialogue and democratic engagement in the days ahead,” she said.