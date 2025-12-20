Nation Briefs

NFR Commissions 132 kV Transmission Line in Araria–Thakurganj Section

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved another significant milestone in strengthening the existing railway electrification infrastructure with the successful commissioning of a 132 kV transmission line from Araria Grid Sub-Station (GSS) to Araria Traction Sub-Station (TSS) under the Katihar Division. The newly commissioned transmission line comprises 5.9 km of overhead line and was commissioned on December 17, 2025.

J’khand: Woman axes alcoholic husband to death in Ramgarh district

Ramgarh: A 27-year-old woman allegedly hacked her husband, a habitual drunkard, to death with an axe at their home in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Friday, a police officer said. The woman, Kiran Oraon, was arrested. Officer-in-Charge of Basal police outpost Kailash Kumar said the man, Ashok Oraon (28), died on the spot after being attacked by his wife in Lem village. Kumar said that Ashok was a habitual drunkard who often quarrelled with and assaulted his wife while intoxicated. Fed up with his behaviour, Kiran had on several occasions left her matrimonial home and stayed with her parents in Dubilya village under the Pithoria police station limits.