Nation Briefs

India to continue its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and healthcare cooperation, with a focus on long-term supply of medicines. Union Health minister JP Nadda held a productive meeting with Afghan Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, a health ministry statement said. India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian assistance and healthcare cooperation, with a focus on long-term supply of medicines, the statement said. A symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines was made reflecting India’s commitment to support the medical needs of the Afghan people. A larger consignment of medicines, vaccines and a 128-slice CT scanner is also being dispatched to Afghanistan, the statement added.

T’gana: Speaker dismisses disqualification petitions against 5 BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against five of the 10 BRS MLAs, who had allegedly switched over to the ruling Congress. Describing the Speaker’s decision as a “cruel joke” in democracy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said they would challenge it in the court of law. The Speaker had earlier issued notices to 10 MLAs as petitions were filed against them by the Opposition party. Eight among the 10 MLAs had submitted their replies to the notices.