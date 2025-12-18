Nation Briefs

NFR strengthens Safety Measures at Level Crossing Gates across Zone

Maligaon: Safety is the cornerstone of train operations, and Level Crossing (LC) gates play a crucial role in ensuring safe and seamless interaction between rail and road traffic. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) accords the priority towards strengthening safety mechanisms at its LC gates through systematic upgradation of signalling systems, adoption of modern technologies and periodic maintenance practices. These initiatives are aimed at minimising human interventions, enhancing reliability and ensuring the safety of passengers, road users and railway operations across the zone.

Bihar: 4 killed in head-on collision between two motorcycles in Rohtas

Sasaram: Four youths died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Wednesday evening, police said. Both motorcycles caught fire after the collision near Gohi Mode in Aayar Kotha police station area. All four persons, identified as Vikas Sharma (20), Vikas Tiwary (22), Anmol Sharma (21) and Alok Singh (20), died on the spot. Speaking to reporters, Shivam Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Aayar Kotha police station, said, “According to villagers, the accident took place when the speeding motorcycles collided head-on near Gohi Mode.”