Nation Briefs

Assembly clears 12 Bills, including Karnataka Rent Amendment Bill

Belagavi: The state Assembly on Tuesday passed 12 Bills, including the Karnataka Rent (Amendment) Bill.The objects and reasons of the Rent Bill said that it has been introduced to achieve the principle of “Minimum Government Maximum Governance” by decriminalisation minor offences and rationalization of monetary penalties as envisaged in the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of provisions) Act, 2023. The amendment says that if any landlord or tenant fails to present copy of the lease agreement for registration as required under clauses (a) or (b) of sub-section (3) of Section 4 or fails to file the particulars as required under the proviso thereto, he shall on conviction be punishable with a fine up to Rs 2,000 or with simple imprisonment for a month or both. The same is applicable to middlemen involved in it.

B L Santhosh, Sambit Patra meet Manipur BJP MLAs; speculation rife

New Delhi: Speculation is rife over the BJP’s next move in Manipur after two senior central leaders had a long meeting with party legislators from the Northeastern state, which has been under President’s rule for the last 10 months. “The discussion centred on the peace and progress of Manipur,” the party had posted on X after BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and its Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra met the MLAs from Manipur on Sunday, with legislators from both warring communities -- Meitei and Kuki -- under one roof.