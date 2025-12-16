Nation Briefs

Five-time MLA Sanjay Saraogi BJP’s new Bihar unit president

New Delhi/Patna: The BJP on Monday appointed Sanjay Saraogi as its Bihar unit president, a month after the saffron party-led NDA swept the assembly polls in the eastern state. Saraogi, 57, a former Cabinet minister in the Bihar government, is an MLA from Darbhanga constituency. He succeeds Dilip Jaiswal, who was appointed to the post less than two years ago. “Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Sanjay Saraogi as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar with immediate effect,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification. Reacting to the appointment, Saraogi told reporters that BJP is a party in which even a simple worker can reach any level.

Send Bills on atomic energy: Congress to government

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said the Opposition wants three bills, including the one that seeks to open the atomic energy sector to private players, to be sent to the standing committees for deeper study. In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the three bills far-reaching and in want of scrutiny. “The entire Opposition is demanding that the following three far-reaching Bills be referred to the Standing Committees concerned. We are hopeful that in keeping with the best of Parliamentary traditions and practices, this demand will be agreed to by the Government.