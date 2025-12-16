Nation Briefs

Impersonator nabbed by RRB Muzaffarpur at Exam Center

Hajipur: A fake candidate was caught on Sunday from the online examination centre in Kanti for the Railway Level One (Group D) examination. He had come to take the examination in place of his younger brother. When caught during the biometric verification, the accused tried to run away but was caught by alert RPF personnel. VCO of the online examination centre, Mohammad Arif Ali lodged an FIR in Kanti police station against the alleged fake candidate Rajesh Kumar, resident of Gannipur Bejha of Sakra, and his younger brother Raja Kumar.

Northeast Frontier Railway delivers First-Ever Rail-Carried Automobiles

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved another significant milestone by successfully handling the first-ever direct inward automobile rake at Sairang Railway Station, Mizoram. A total of 119 Maruti cars, transported from Changsari near Guwahati, were delivered by rail, marking a historic step in strengthening logistics connectivity to the State. This landmark operation by NFR will enhance goods & vehicle transportation availability in the state of Mizoram, reducing long-distance road dependence, and provide tangible benefits to automobile dealers, service providers and consumers, thereby supporting regional economic growth.