Nation Briefs

Udaipur: Four killed, as many injured after multiple vehicle collide

Jaipur: Four people were killed and at least four others injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Sunday evening, police said. The accident occurred on the Pindwara National Highway when multiple vehicles collided. Girva Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Chandel said four people died in the accident. Those trapped inside the vehicles were rescued with great difficulty. He said that a trailer carrying blocks for road construction suddenly overturned, after which a speeding tanker and three passenger vehicles collided. The impact was so severe that the passenger vehicles were crushed, and cutters had to be used to extricate those trapped. The injured are undergoing treatment, while the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. The highway remained blocked for several hours, and traffic was restored.

Man’s body recovered from burnt car in Latur district; kin claim murder

latur: The charred body of a man was recovered from a burnt car in Maharashtra’s Latur district, with his family alleging that he was murdered, police said on Sunday. Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, police were informed about a car on fire on the Ausa-Vanwada road. A team from the Ausa police station rushed to the spot and found the vehicle completely ablaze, said inspector Revannath Dhamale. It had reportedly been burning for a few hours.