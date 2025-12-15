Nation Briefs

Maharashtra legislature session prorogued

Nagpur: The Maharashtra legislature session was prorogued on Sunday, with Speaker Rahul Narwekar informing the Assembly that the Budget session will commence from February 23 next year. Narwekar and legislative council Chairperson Ram Shinde read out the message of the Governor on proroguing the session in the respective Houses of the legislature. During the seven-day Winter session held in Nagpur, the Lower House functioned for 72 hours and 35 minutes, with a daily average of 10.22 hours, while only 10 minutes were wasted, Narwekar said, adding that 16 of the 18 Bills tabled in the assembly were cleared. Council chairperson Shinde said the Upper House functioned for 48 hours and 16 minutes, with a daily average of 6 hours and 53 minutes. The Budget session of the state legislature will be held in February.

L-G Sinha chairs 84th University Council meeting of Kashmir University

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said there is a need to introduce contemporary, interdisciplinary and skill-oriented academic programmes aligned with the National Education Policy-2020. Sinha was chairing the 84th University Council meeting of the University of Kashmir (KU) at the Lok Bhavan here, an official spokesman said. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and vice-chancellors of several universities in Jammu and Kashmir.