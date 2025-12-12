Nation Briefs

NFR: 6 Bengal stations secure FSSAI ‘Eat Right Station’ status

Maligaon: Six stations under the Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) situated in West Bengal have received the prestigious Eat Right Station certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The certification, awarded after these stations successfully met the stringent guidelines and standards prescribed by FSSAI, has been granted for a period of two years. The stations that have the status are Jalpaiguri Road, Binnaguri and Dhupguri in Jalapiguri district, Falakata in Alipuduar dis-trict, Dinhata and New Coochbehar in Coochbehar district.

Phone-tapping case: SC asks ex-T’gana SIB chief to surrender by 11 am Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed former Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is an accused in the phone-tapping case, to surrender before police by 11 am Friday. A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said the order was passed for the purpose of further investigation into the offences against Rao. During the hearing, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the state, submitted the iCloud accounts which were opened do not have any data and the email addresses do not open. On Wednesday, the state government had alleged that Rao was still withholding his iCloud accounts despite court order.