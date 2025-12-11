Nation Briefs

National mental health helpline got 2 calls per minute, says Govt

new delhi: The national mental health telephone helpline handled close to 30 lakh calls since its launch in October 2022, averaging nearly two calls every minute, government data furnished to Parliament showed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha that the government launched a “National Tele Mental Health Programme” on October 10, 2022, to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country. The services of Tele MANAS helpline (1800-89-14416) are available in 20 languages based on the language opted by states, he said. “More than 29,82,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number,” Rai said.

Panel on simultaneous polls to seek extension of term

new delhi: A joint parliamentary committee examining bills to hold simultaneous elections will soon approach the Lok Sabha to seek extension of its term to submit its report, panel’s chairperson PP Chaudhary said on Wednesday. He said preparation of the report on the bills will take time because the committee has to listen to many stakeholders. “The report will take time. We have to listen to many stakeholders. It should be done after listening to all stakeholders because it’s a very big election reform,” he told reporters after a meeting of the committee in Parliament House complex.