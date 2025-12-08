Nation Briefs

ROHTAK BASKETBALL COURT MISHAP: POLICE FILE FIR DAYS AFTER TEEN DIES

Chandigarh: Haryana Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons based on a complaint lodged by the family of a teenage basketball player, who died after the iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on him during practice in Rohtak district last month, an official said on Sunday. The family of Hardik Rathi, who competed in the sub-junior national championships earlier, filed the complaint on Saturday, a police officer in Rohtak said. His father has alleged criminal negligence by the officials concerned in the matter, pointing out that nothing was done despite bringing the dilapidated basketball poles to authorities’ notice.

NFR GM conducts ‘comprehensive’ inspection

Maligaon: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), carried out a comprehensive inspection of the Malda - New Jalpaiguri section, including tracks, signals, stations, loco shed and others infrastructure. He was accompanied by senior officials from NFR Headquarters as well as divisional officials. The GM conducted a detailed inspection of the Malda Town Loco Shed, reviewing maintenance practices, safety standards and operational readiness. He appreciated the staff’s dedicated efforts in ensuring safe operations.