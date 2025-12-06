Nation Briefs

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Hosts 3 Day Kurseong Station Mahotsav

Maligaon: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) successfully organised a vibrant and culturally enriching 3day Station Mahotsav as part of the Ghum Festival at the historic Kurseong Railway Station. The event showcased the artistic vibrancy of the hills through music, poetry, art and enthusiastic community participation. It also reaffirmed NFR’s commitment to strengthening heritage awareness and fostering cultural connectivity along the DHR route.

Punjab Chief Minister holds business roadshow at Osaka

Chandigarh: The roadshow by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday at Osaka got a massive response as leading Japanese companies attended the roadshow and evinced keen interest in investing in the state. Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, the CM said that the participation of these industrial giants reflect strong institutional support for strengthening Indo-Japan economic ties. He said that it also shows growing interest of the global investors in Punjab’s progressive industrial policies, unified single-window system and investment-ready opportunities. CM Mann said that the goal of state govt is to create new opportunities for our youth and a stable, reliable environment for investors.