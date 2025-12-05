Nation Briefs

NFR commissions Advanced Electronic Interlocking System at Dumdangi

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully commissioned a modern Electronic Interlocking (EI) system at Dumdangi in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal under Katihar Division recently. This advanced Siemens MK-II EI replaces the earlier Panel Interlocking, significantly enhancing the safety, reliability and operational efficiency of train movement in the region.

Major upgrade on DDU–Jhajha route: Twin-line construction to begin soon

HAJIPUR: Rail connectivity between Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Jhajha is set for a major upgrade, with the East Central Railway (ECR) approving construction of a third and fourth line along this busy stretch. The expansion aims to ensure smoother passenger travel and boost freight movement across the corridor. The project, estimated at Rs 17,000 crore, will cover nearly 400 kilometres and is slated to begin in phases over the next few months. ECR officials said phased approvals have already been granted by the Railway Board, and work will be executed segment-wise to avoid operational disruptions.