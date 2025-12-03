Nation Briefs

Ministry of Railways Sanctions Final Location Survey for Doubling line

Maligaon: The Ministry of Railways has accorded sanction for conducting a Final Location Survey for the doubling of the New Coochbehar – Golakganj – Gauripur – Abhayapuri section, covering a length of 152.31 km at an estimated cost of Rs 3,65,54,400/-. This approval marks an important step toward strengthening railway infrastructure and enhancing line capacity along this important corridor.

India, Maldives joint exercise EKUVERIN-14 begins

Kochi: The 14th edition of the Joint Military Exercise EKUVERIN between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) commenced here on Tuesday. The exercise will be conducted from 2 to 15 December 2025. The Indian Army contingent, comprising 45 personnel from Southern Command, is participating alongside an equal-strength Maldivian contingent represented by the MNDF, a Defence release said. Ekuverin in Dhivehi translates to friends, underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual trust and military cooperation between the two nations. Conducted alternately in both countries since 2009, Exercise EKUVERIN continues to be a shining example of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and its commitment to building enduring defence partnerships with friendly nations.