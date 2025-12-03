Nation Briefs

‘Attack on privacy,’ says Kejriwal on Sanchar Saathi app order

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the DoT-mandated preloading of the Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones a “brazen attack on individual privacy” and demanded immediate withdrawal of the “diktat.” The Department of Telecom (DoT) has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its, as claimed, fraud reporting app Sanchar Saathi is pre-installed in all new devices within 90 days. “The Modi government’s diktat to all mobile manufacturers to install Sanchar Saathi app on all new and existing phones is a brazen attack on individual privacy and liberty. No democracy in the world has ever attempted to do so,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Oppn leaders to meet in Parl on Wednesday to discuss strategy

New Delhi: Floor leaders from various opposition parties will meet on Wednesday morning in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss their joint strategy in Parliament. Sources said the opposition leaders will convene at 9.45 am to plan their approach during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The Trinamool Congress did not participate in a meeting of opposition parties held on Monday, which aimed to develop a collective strategy for the first day of the winter session. Various parties have been protesting in Parliament, demanding a discussion on the SIR.