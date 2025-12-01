Nation Briefs

Bihar: 5 killed, several injured as speeding truck rams into vehicles

motihari: Five people were killed and several others injured as a speeding truck rammed into several vehicles in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened on NH27 in the Kotwa police station area in Motihari, they said. “A speeding truck entered the service lane where several vehicles, including motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw, were waiting to cross the road. It rammed into those vehicles,” said DSP (Sadar 1) Dilip Kumar. Five people were killed and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination, he said. The truck driver fled following the accident, he added.

UP: Brother-sister killed, three injured in car-container truck collision

bhadohi: A 35-year-old man, on his first family trip after marriage, and his elder sister were killed in a car-container truck collision on National Highway 19 here on Sunday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Vinay Srivastava and his sister Shweta Srivastava (44), while his wife, Shreya (28), Seema Devi (45) and her 10-year-old son Jayesh were injured in the incident, they said. Chawda said Vinay had married Shreya on November 25, and this was the couple’s first trip outside the city after their wedding, Circle Officer Chaman Singh Chawda said. The incident occurred in the Aurai police station area when their car rammed into a container truck from the rear. They were travelling from Varanasi to Prayagraj, he said.