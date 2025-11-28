Nation Briefs

Construction of Gati Shakti cargo terminals advancing rapidly: NFR

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said it is advancing rapidly in the development of Gati Shakti cargo infrastructure, where six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals are currently under construction in Assam. The first of these, located at Baihata, being constructed by BR Transcon Ltd at an approximate cost of Rs 245 crore, is nearing completion and is poised to significantly enhance the region’s freight logistics ecosystem while helping reduce logistics costs for industries across the Northeast. Physical construction work has been completed and necessary clearances are in progress to ensure safety. The terminal is expected to be operational very soon.

UP: 3 killed as SUV falls into gorge

Jaunpur: Three persons were killed, and two others seriously injured when an SUV vehicle carrying members of a wedding party fell into a gorge in the Kerakat police station area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night, as the wedding procession was travelling from Varanasi to Jaunpur, when the vehicle suddenly went out of control near the Muftiganj market and plunged into a ditch, ASP (City) Ayush Srivastava said. Local residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to the district hospital.